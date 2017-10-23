Timberlake to perform at 2018 Super Bowl

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Justin Timberlake announced that he will be performing at the Super Bowl half-time show in 2018.

Timberlake announced the news on Twitter, sharing a brief clip that saw him revealing the news alongside talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

"I do have the time. Half the time", he wrote.

The former N-Sync singer previously appeared at the halftime show during the 2004 Super Bowl where he made headlines for his notorious appearance when he ripped off Janet Jackson's clothes, exposing her breast to the world in the now-infamous "Boobgate."

Superbowl LII will take place in Minneapolis on February 4, 2018. (ANI)