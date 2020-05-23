TikTok Videos Glorifying Rape, Acid Attacks on Women: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Says Cyber Crime Rising Since Lockdown, Warns of Strict Action

Mumbai, May 23: There has been an increase in the number of cyber crimes since the nationwide lockdown started on March 25, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Saturday. In a video message, Anil Deshmukh said strict action will be taken against those promoting crimes against women through TikTok videos. He added that Maharashtra Cyber is keeping a tight vigil on social media platforms. Faizal Siddiqui TikTok Video Allegedly Promoting Acid Attack Gets Removed After NCW’s Warning, TikToker Says the Circulated Clip Was Edited Out and Nowhere Related to Acid Attack!

"Social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok are being used to spread fake news, communal disharmony and derogatory posts about women. This is wrong. Recently, TikTok videos encouraging rape and acid attack on women went viral. Be warned that the Maharashtra cyber crime department is keeping a minute watch," Deshmukh said. "I have ordered swift and decisive action against rumour and hate mongers. Those indulging in slander and misogyny will also not be spared," he added.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's Video Message on Cyber Crime:

Instances of cybercrime have been rising during the #CoronaLockdown. Be warned that @MahaCyber1 is keeping a minute watch. I've ordered swift & decisive action against rumour & hate mongers. Those indulging in slander & misogyny will also not be spared.#MaharashtraGovtCares pic.twitter.com/a0NImVMnM1 — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) May 23, 2020





Recently, a video of TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui went viral wherein he allegedly promoted acid attacks on women as a response to a breakup or rejection in romantic relationships. National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma took cognizance of the video and said that she was taking up the matter with police as well TikTok. Faizal Siddiqui, has over 13.4M followers on the Chinese video-sharing platform, later deleted the video.

After Siddiqui's video, another clip of TikToker Mujibur Rehman glorifying rape surfaced after which Rekha Sharma sought "complete ban" on TikTok in India. She said that the Chinese app was "pushing youngsters towards unproductive life".