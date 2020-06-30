It's Curtains Down for TikTok After Ban. But You Can Follow These Stars on Instagram, YouTube

It's curtains down for TikTok in India following the ban called by the Government of India. But the show is not over for TikTok stars.

The government banned 59 Chinese mobile applications, including top social media platforms such as TikTok, Helo and WeChat, to counter the threat posed by these applications to the country’s "sovereignty and security". The apps were removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store on Monday night. Meanwhile, several popular TikTok users have created their last videos on the platform and bid adieu to the app.

Several users including transition artists, family accounts, child artists, and youth handles also asked followers to keep in touch via their other social media handles.

Tiktok influencers are now looking forward to creating their niche on other platforms and have already started sharing their TikTok videos on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Here are a few TikTok stars who were seen to have shifted to other sites.

Jamie Lever

Stand up artist and daughter of Johny Lever, Jamie was very popular on TikTok. She had over 21.6 million likes when yesterday she posted a video with the caption asking everyone to follow her Instagram handle.

This is where you can follow the TikTok star: @its_jamielever on Instagram

Ammy Virk

The Punjabi singer had over 3 million followers on TikTok. In a video that he posted after the announcement of the ban, he asked fans to not worry or be depressed regarding the news.







Gurnam Bhullar Another popular Punjabi singer also had a tete-a-tete with fans.





Harpreet SDC







A popular TikTok influencer, Harpreet shifted bases to YouTube and asked fans to follow him there.

Avinash Dagar

This youth icon had over 60.9 million likes and requested his TikTok fraternity to join him on his YouTube page.

Noorpreet Kaur

The five-year-old Tiktok wonder has asked fans to follow her unique videos on Instagram now.

This announcement on the ban on 59 popular smartphone apps, owned by Chinese tech companies, comes at a time when tensions between India and China are at an all-time high, after the military skirmishes earlier this month. There have been suspicions that the apps developed and or owned by Chinese companies and developers collect user data from their phones without their permissions and transmit it back to the owners.

“The Ministry of Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India. The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures,” says the Ministry of Electronics and IT in an official statement.

Influencers on other social media platforms are also trying to help out the TikTok stars. Talent will never be platform bound, said social media influencer and vlogger Kusha Kapila, on an Instagram post.

"Your content transcends apps. While our nation tries to make sense of the current political crisis which led to this move, please use this time to expand yourselves. Instagram, if you are into short-form content or both Instagram and YouTube if you want to finally explore the long-form," she advised the vloggers who have been at a loss after the sudden blocking of the apps.