TikTok Ban in India: Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan Says 'It is an Impulsive Decision, People Will Suffer Like Demonetisation'

Kolkata, July 1: Speaking about the ban on Chinese app TikTok, Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan termed it as 'impulsive decision' taken by the government. According to an ANI update, she asked if there is a strategic plan behind the action. "What about the people who will be unemployed? People will suffer like demonetisation. I don't have any problem with the ban as it is for national security but who'll answer these questions, questioned Jahan while interacting with the media on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Jahan was spotted attending the Ulta Rath Yatra celebrations held by ISKCON Temple in Kolkata. Ulta Rath 2020: Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan Takes Part in Rath Yatra Celebrations by ISKCON Kolkata, View Pics.

TikTok is an Entertainment App, People Will Suffer Like Demonetisation, Says Nusrat Jahan

TikTok is an entertainment app. It's an impulsive decision. What's the strategic plan? What about ppl who will be unemployed? Ppl will suffer like demonetisation. I don't have any problem with the ban as it is for national security but who'll answer these question: Nusrat Jahan https://t.co/xfEYUhSl4v pic.twitter.com/OMmh5FB9je — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020





West Bengal has recorded a tremendous increase in coronavirus cases in the last few weeks In view of it, the state extended the lockdown till July 31. On Tuesday, CM Mamata Banerjee announced 'free ration' till June 30, 2021.