Tikait Threatens Delhi-like Protests in Lucknow, Big Panchayat Called in Muzaffarnagar on Sept 5

The national spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has once again attacked the Central and UP Government over issues related to farmers and farming laws. Tikait, who arrived in Lucknow on Monday, reiterated that the farmers’ protest will continue till the new agricultural laws are withdrawn.

Speaking to the media in Lucknow on Monday, Rakesh Tikait said, “The government is not ready to listen to the farmers, they are not ready to take back the three laws, they also don’t want to make a law on MSP. They want to loot the produce of farmers at half rate and people will get grains at high rates. If they really care about farmers then they should take back the three farm laws.”

“The sugarcane rates have not been raised in UP in the last four years, farmers’ condition is not good. We will turn Lucknow into Delhi, also protests will happen in other state capitals just like Delhi. Meetings will take place all over Uttar Pradesh to discuss farmers’ issues. People will be made to understand in whichever language they understand, if they speak in political language then they will be made to understand in that language only,” said Tikait and added that a ‘Big Mahapanchayat’ is called in Muzaffarnagar on 5th September after which zone wise and village wise meetings will also be held.

Tikait said that after eight months of struggle, now farmers will go to the whole country including UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab. He also said that the restrictions on cameras, pens and farmers will have to be removed.

Speaking of Rahul Gandhi going to Parliament on a tractor in protest against the agricultural laws, the BKU leader said, “All the MPs will come on the tractor. Why can’t Tractor go to Parliament? Is it a tank? Tractor is a royal ride for farmers which not just digs the ground but also gives grain to the entire world.”

