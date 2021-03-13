Tikait in Poll-Bound Bengal, To Attend Mahapanchayat at Nandigram

Farmers’ union leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday, 13 March, reached West Bengal’s Nandigram to campaign against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Assembly elections in the state in two weeks time.

In an attempt to keep up the pressure of the protests on the BJP government against the three contentious farm laws, Tikait will attend a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Nandigram, from where CM Mamata Banerjee is contesting the election.

Last week, Tikait had said that the unions will appeal to the people in the poll-bound states to ‘teach the BJP a lesson for its anti-farmer and anti-poor policies.’ He had also asserted that one of their strategies to spread awareness about the protests will be to conduct Mahapanchayats in the poll-bound states.

Tikait and other farmer leaders will also participate in a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Bihar’s Rohtas district on 25 March, national president of Kisan Sangh Ramashankar Sarkar told IANS.

The stand-off between the farmers and the Centre over the three contentious farm laws has been continuing for over three months.

(With inputs from IANS)

