Tik Tok India Issues Clarification Over Faizal Siddiqui's Video Glorifying Acid Attack, Says 'Offering Safe And Positive Environment is Top Priority'

Mumbai, May 20: Tik Tok on Wednesday issued clarification amid criticism faced by the video-sharing platform over video of Faizal Siddiqui allegedly glorifying acid attacks. In a statement, Tik Tok India said that it expects its users to adhere to the company policies. It added that its terms of service and community guidelines clearly outline what is and what is not acceptable. Faizal Siddiqui, Brother of Amir Siddiqui Who Was Involved in TikTok vs YouTube Tussle With CarryMinati, Lands in Soup .

TikTok India, in a social media post, said, “Offering a safe and positive environment is a top priority for TikTok. We believe that feeling safe is essential to helping people feel comfortable with expressing themselves openly and creatively. We also aim to cultivate an environment for authentic interactions by keeping deceptive content and accounts off our platform. " The video-sharing platform also stated that over the last few days, it had acted on several pieces of content that violated our policies.

Tik Tok India's Clarification:

TikTok is a platform that celebrates creativity & expression. We aim to create a positive in-app environment that brings people and communities together and request all our users to respect this intent. Read our Community Guidelines for more info: https://t.co/dI8keEdBSF pic.twitter.com/dgD4BzekvY — TikTok India (@TikTok_IN) May 19, 2020





On Wednesday, Tik Tok suspended Siddiqui's account after facing criticism over the video in which he was seen glorifying acid attack on women. After the video went viral on social media, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognisance of the matter. The commission also wrote to TikTok India officials and DGP Maharashtra demanding action against Siddiqui and to ban his TikTok account.

Acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal also took to Instagram to criticise Siddiqui. Laxmi wrote on Instagram, “We are working day and night to stop acid attacks, Violence against women. This cringe activity is not called influencing but promoting the crime. Such persons are a curse to society. So it's important to ban such accounts and videos from social media (sic).” After the video emerged, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga urged NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma to take action against the TikTok star.h