Tihar Jail inmates to play football match with families

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) The Tihar Jail administration will organise a unique football match between the inmates and their families which will be held on Sunday at the playground of Central Jail No.1 here.

The "Sadbhavna Football Exhibition Match" will be the first of its kind and will provide jail inmates an opportunity to strengthen family ties and enhance better communication through sports.

The match will be organised under the "Khelo India Abhiyan" of the Sports Ministry in partnership with Football Delhi.

--IANS

sam/bg