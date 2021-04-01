Tigress found dead in MP's Bandhavgarh reserve

Bhopal, Apr 1 (PTI) A 13-year-old tigress was found dead in the core area of Badhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, an official said on Thursday.

The official, however, denied that the animal was killed in the recent wildfire in the sanctuary.

'A patrolling party found the feline unresponsive in Magdi area little after Tuesday midnight. The information was passed on to the officials concerned,' BTR's field director Vincent Raheem told PTI over phone.

It was found that the striped animal died in a territorial fight with a tiger that was spotted around when the team reached the spot on Wednesday, he said.

There were injury marks on the neck and shoulder of the big cat, Raheem added.

After the post-mortem, the carcass was disposed of as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, he said.

The tigress's death has nothing to do with the fire which has reduced to ashes parts of one of the largest biosphere reserves of India.

Talking about the fire, he said that an inquiry committee would look into it, adding that the area damaged by the blaze is being assessed.

He said that the fire does not appear to be natural.

