Tiger Woods returning to competitive golf

Washington, Oct 31 (IANS) Former World No. 1 Tiger Woods is officially returning from a long-term injury in November.

The 14-time major champion announced on Monday that he will make his long-awaited return to competitive golf at the upcoming Hero World Challenge from November 30 to December 3, reports Xinhua news agency.

Posting the announcement on Twitter, Woods joked that he would like to "thank the committee of 1" for receiving one of two sponsor exemptions into the 18-player tournament for which he has served as the long-time host.

Woods hasn't competed since withdrawing after the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic in February due to a lingering back injury, which forced him to miss the 2015-16 season.

Woods underwent another back operation in April, his fourth back surgery in all, which sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

"I am excited to return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge. Albany is the perfect setting and it will be great to join this outstanding field," Woods said in a statement.

Woods, whose 79 PGA Tour wins are three shy of Sam Snead's all-time record, has not won a major title since the 2008 US Open and has not won any event since the 2013 World Golf Championships Bridgestone Invitational.

