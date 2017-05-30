Tiger Woods in 2017 - a sad state of affairs

A decade ago, when everything seemed hunky dory and Tiger Woods looked destined to become the undoubted greatest golfer to have ever graced the game, nobody could have imagined what was in store for him over the next few years.

Since that incident near his Florida home in 2009, when he crashed his car into a fire hydrant, which then led to one of the biggest sex scandals in any sport's history, Tiger Woods' career has taken a nosedive.

It hit rock bottom on Monday, when the former world number one was arrested by police for driving under the influence. Initially it was thought to be drugs, but a statement put out later by Woods seemed to suggest it was due to a mixture of "prescribed medications."

Not that it makes that much of a difference what caused the arrest. For a man, who used to prioritise his image in the public more than anything else, to suffer the ignominy of being arrested, just shows how far the Tiger Woods star has fallen.

The American, who hasn't won a major for almost a decade, was held in police custody for a few hours before being released.

"He was arrested for suspicion of driving under influence at around 3am, and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail," a spokesman for the Jupiter Police Department said. "He is no longer at the jail."

Woods was arrested around 3am local time, before being released just before 11 am. You must wonder what would have been going through Woods' mind during his time in custody.

"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions," a statement put out by Woods said. "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved.

"What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realise the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.

"I would like to apologise with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.

"I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office for their professionalism."

Professional was probably Woods' middle name during his heyday, when he went on to win 14 majors and 79 events on the PGA Tour, but since that sex scandal broke, which led to his divorce from his wife Elin, and injuries started to catch up, the 41-year-old's career has gone from bad to worse.

Woods is currently recuperating from a back injury after undergoing a fourth surgery in three years on that area of his body. The last time he tried to make one of his numerous comebacks was in February, when he had to withdraw after one round, owing to what his representatives said were back spasms.

Since 2013, Woods has managed to compete in just 19 PGA Tour events, a sad state of affairs for someone who was the sport.

The American had previously insisted he feels his latest back surgery puts him in a position to come back and compete with the best, but you wonder, with all the obvious issues he seems to have in his personal life, if Woods will ever be able to get back that desire and drive to be back amongst the best.

Golf might be a sport that allows you to compete at a high level even in your 40s, but if Woods were to come back and win a couple more majors – or the four he needs to equal Jack Nicklaus' record of 18, which has been his career goal since the start – it would be one of the great comebacks of all-time.

You wouldn't bet for that to happen, though, would you.

