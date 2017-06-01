Tiger Shroff steps into Michael Jackson's shoes in 'Munna Michael's first look

Good news for all waiting for Tiger's Shroff's highly awaited film 'Munna Michael'. The 27-year-old actor has shared the first look of the India's first dance-action movie on his Twitter. Going by the first look, it seems like the 'Baaghi' actor is all set to show off his cool moves. In the picture, the ' Heropanti' star is seen walking amidst the crowd, while spinning off his hat in the air. The movie that also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal role will see Tiger paying a tribute to the late dancing sensation Michael Jackson and his father Jackie Shroff. Helmed by Sabbir Khan, the film is slated for a July 21 release.