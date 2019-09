Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff attended India's 'Biggest Tricking Championship' in Mumbai on September 29. Several participants were seen performing amazing stunts during the championship. During the event, Tiger was seen wearing black vest with 'War' written on it. He was also spotted clicking selfies with his fans. 'War' starring Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor is set to release on October 02.