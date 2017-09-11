`Tiger` Salman gazes at Katrina in BTS picture

New Delhi [India], Sep 11 (ANI): Salman Khan can't take his eyes off Katrina Kaif in this latest behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of 'Tiger Zinda Hai' in Abu Dhabi. Director Ali Abbas Zafar shared a picture of the duo where the 'Sultan' star intently gazes at Kat while she is busy clicking a picture of the beautiful sunset. He captioned the picture, "Tiger watches as Zoya captures Sunset @TigerZindaHai #behind the scenes, last few days of shoot :)"

The tweet suggests the team will wrap up the final schedule of 'Ek Tha Tiger's sequel soon. (ANI)