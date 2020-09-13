Tiger Killed in Fight With Another Tiger at Maharashtra's Umred Paoni Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary

Bhandara, September 13: A tiger has died in a fight with another tiger at the Umred Pauni Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary And Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. The decomposed carcass of the male sub-adult tiger was found by forest officials during patrolling on Saturday. According to forest officials, the tiger was killed three to four days ago. Wild Boar Kills Royal Bengal Tiger During Fight in Kaziranga National Park, Official Calls It First-Of-Its-Kind Clash.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Releases the Teaser of His First Song and Is It 'Unbelievable' (Watch Video)

The carcass of the tiger was found at Wanoda beat of Kuhi wildlife range of the Umred Pauni Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary And Tiger Reserve. The sanctuary is located across Bhandara and Nagpur district, 60 km from Nagpur city. The post-mortem report suggested that the tiger was killed during an infighting (internecine fight) incident with another tiger. Maharashtra: Tiger Kills 63-Year-Old Woman at Tadoba Reserve in Chandrapur District.

"The tiger was approximately two years old and was one of three sub-adult cubs of dominant tigress T17 in UPK. Based on the bodily injuries and circumstantial evidence, we believe the tiger may have come in conflict with an 11-year-old adult tiger T22, whose movements we have documented in this area," Ravikiran Govekar, field director, Pench Tiger Reserve, told Hindustan Times.

Also Read | Zomato Gets Over USD 100 Million Funding From Tiger Global, Valuation Peaks to USD 3.4 Billion