Tiger cub found dead in MP's Umaria

A tiger cub aged between 15 and 18 months was found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on July 30. The incident took place in Ghunghuti forest range. Madhya Pradesh was declared as India's 'Tiger State' with 526 tigers following the All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018 released on July 29. Madhya Pradesh has lost three tigers, including two cubs and a tigress, in the last three days. No external injury was detected on the cub's carcass during the autopsy.