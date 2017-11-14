Tickets for HWL Final to go on sale from Wednesday

Bhubaneswar, Nov 14 (IANS) The sale of tickets for next months men's Hockey World League (HWL) Final will start here from Wednesday, Hockey India announced in a statement.

The opening match of the tournament will see Germany play England followed by hosts India taking on Australia in the second match on December 1.

The tickets for the tournament are priced between Rs 50 and 250 and can also be bought online at www.ticketgenie.in and at various outlets in the city.

"Playing host to the biggest tournament of the hockey calendar in the form of the Hockey World League Final Bhubaneswar 2017 is a great opportunity for the people of Bhubaneswar and other parts of the country to experience world-class matches amidst the state-of-art facilities at the Kalinga Stadium," said Hockey India Secretary General Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad.

"We are delighted to commence the sale of tickets at various outlets in the host city which will make it convenient for all the fans to purchase tickets and come in huge numbers to watch and support their favourite international hockey heroes," he added.

India are placed in Pool B along with England, Australia and Germany. After the opener against Australia, the hosts will take on England on December 2 and Germany on December 4.

--IANS

tri/dg