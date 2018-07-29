Ticket sales of 2019 AFC Asia Cup to begin on Monday

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Tickets for the AFC Asian Cup football tournament 2019 will go on sale across India from Monday, it was announced on Sunday. Tickets will be available at www.afcasiancup2019.com.

The expanded competition, which will taker place across eight world-class stadiums in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from January 5 to February 1, 2019 will see India compete in Group A against the hosts UAE, Thailand and Bahrain, according to the statement.

The competition, which is set to welcome an unprecedented 24 teams -- eight more than the previous 2015 edition -- will take place in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Sharjah.

AFC President Shaikh Salman Ebrahim Al Khalifa said: ""The launch of ticket sales is an important milestone and the UAE is the perfect host nation to unite the Asian football family. I am confident that the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 will provide the ultimate stage to showcase Asia's remarkable talent and engage and excite more fans than ever before.

"In the LOC, we have a trusted partner who share our ambitions of Bringing Asia Together and to deliver the most competitive and accessible AFC Asian Cup to date."

"Ticket prices for the competition have been set to allow as many people as possible -- from the millions of Asians already residing in the UAE to the two billion living within a four-hour flight -- to come and experience the thrill of top-class, live international football," Al Khalifa added.

