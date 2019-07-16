Tibetans in exile condemn Chinese statements about reincarnation of Dalai Lama

China chose to ignore that appointment of the next Dalai Lama involves a certain spiritual process. Earlier, in 2011 the Chinese foreign ministry declared that only the government in Beijing can appoint the next Dalai Lama and no recognition should be given to any other succession candidate.

While speaking to ANI on this matter, Speaker of Tibetan Parliament in-exile Pema Jungney said, "China is a communist country and they don't have any faith in religion whereas the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama is a matter of our religious faith. Tibet was an independent Nation before the illegal occupation by China and should reincarnation of the Dalai Lama will be decided by the office of the Dalai Lama only".

To this Prof. Samdhong Rinpoche, former PM in-exile and envoy of the Dalai Lama added, "not by government of China neither the Government of India has anything to do with that and that has been made very clear by his holiness 2011 declaration that's very clear in the public domain so there is no question of India's intervention or China's intervention".