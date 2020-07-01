Tibetan Policy And Support Act Of 2019 Has No Place Under The Core Interests

Not long ago, the US House of Representatives passed the Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2019. This act is an “upgrade” of the Tibetan Policy Act of 2002 passed by the United States in 2002, which indicates that the Chinese government must not interfere in the succession decision of Tibetan Buddhist leaders, and that the succession decision of Tibetan Buddhist leaders, including the future 15th Dalai Lama, “belongs to the Tibetan Buddhist community”, and “the’ instructions’ of believers and the 14th Dalai Lama must be considered, and the Chinese government must not interfere .” The act also stipulates that China may not set up a new consular office in the United States until the United States can set up a consulate in Lhasa, the capital of Tibet Autonomous Region. This is another serious wrong signal sent by the United States to the separatists of Tibet independence after it passed the so-called Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act.

It is an undeniable fact that the central government of China has managed the affairs of Tibetan Buddhism since the Yuan Dynasty. The title of the Dalai Lama began to be used in Sonam Gyatso period of the Third Dalai Lama. Moreover, in order to put an end to the possible fraud in the process of identifying the reincarnation, the Qing government began to implement the golden bottle lot system in 1792. In 1793, Royal Rehabilitation Order for the Statue of Tibet issued by the Qing Dynasty made authoritative regulations on the reincarnation procedure of the great living Buddhas of Tibetan Buddhism, including Dalai Lama and Panchen Lama. Therefore, the reincarnation of Dalai Lama and Panchen Lama, the living Buddhas of Tibetan Buddhism, has to be confirmed by lot drawing in golden bottles under the supervision of the central representatives since Qing Dynasty.

Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, foreign forces have been openly involved in China’s Tibet affairs, and their activities to support the separatist forces in Tibet have never stopped. There have even been many resolutions that “hijacked” the United Nations by interfering in China’s internal affairs and violating China’s sovereignty. In particular, the Tibetan rebellion in 1959 and the Dalai Lama’s “abduction” from Tibet to engage in treason against China abroad were all supported by foreign forces. Since then, the 14th Dalai Lama has been touted by the United States as the leader of overseas “Tibet independence” activities and the core force of “Tibet independence” forces and western anti-China forces to influence international public opinion and seek international support. Up to now, all the large-scale demonstrations and protests held by Tibetan separatists in overseas areas have been greatly assisted by foreign forces, and they have also sent personnel for guidance. Dalai Lama’s visits outside India and other activities are also secretly protected by the United States. During the Cold War, the United States rudely interfered in China’s Tibet affairs, which was the strategic need to subvert China in that period. Over the past 30 years, the United States has frequently proposed more than 300 acts and resolutions concerning Tibet, in an attempt to interfere in China’s internal affairs, undermine China’s border stability and obstruct China’s peaceful development.

At the time of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, anxious US congressional politicians have successively passed many so-called “acts” involving Tibet, Xinjiang, Taiwan and Hong Kong, hoping to use these “acts” that harm China’s core interests to obstruct the development of the Chinese nation and prevent the Chinese nation from making new and greater contributions to mankind, so as to achieve the purpose of maintaining the permanent world hegemony of the United States. The Tibetan Policy and Support Act passed by the US House of Representatives is the latest one.

