Tibetan Government, Parliament in-exile greet India on 69th Republic Day

On behalf of entire Tibetan community, the Tibetan Government and Parliament in-exile expressed their greetings to the Indian brothers and sisters on 69th Indian Republic Day. Spokesperson of Tibetan Government in-exile, Sonam Dagpo says, "Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) and Tibetan people would like to greet Indian government and people of India a very happy Republic Day and wish India a very successful and prosperous India. We also celebrate 2nd of September as Tibet's Democracy day and we are hopeful to celebrate our democracy day in Lhasa when we go back to Tibet". CTA is also commemorating 2018 as 'Thank you India year' to thank Indian people and government for their support towards Tibetan people. On this occasion the CTA has brought up a calendar of the year 2018 and they will distribute it on the special occasion Republic Day in Dharmashala.