Tibetan activists hold rally against Chinese govt in Delhi

Tibetan Youth Congress activists held rally today against the Chinese government called as Tibetan national uprising day. The rally took place from Ramlila Maidan to Jantar Mantar. Tibetans-living-in exile held peace march to mark 60 years of protest by Tibetans against Chinese government. Tibetan activists hosted a Tibetan flag in New Delhi in a remembrance of 1959 uprising against Chinese rule. Today is the 60th years of uprising which resulted into the exile of Tibet's traditional Buddhist leader Dalai Lama in India.