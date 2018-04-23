Tibet can remain in China if Beijing recognizes its distinct culture and autonomy, says Dalai Lama

Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama 14th, while speaking in a lecture in New Delhi to mark 60th anniversary of his exile to India, said that Tibet can remain in China only if Beijing recognizes and respected the region's distinct culture and autonomy. "Tibetan area is recognized and it should have same right for preservation of own culture, if it remains then it's okay to stay in China for mutual benefits", said Dalai Lama.