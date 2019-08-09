Tibet can play important role in promoting India-China relations

Highlighting the role of Tibet in Indo-China friendship, Sun Xiaobo, deputy director general of foreign affairs office in Tibet autonomous region, said the roof of the world can play an important role in boosting bilateral relations. "China's relationship with India is on priority of Chinese diplomacy and Tibet has a very long history of exchanges with India in terms of culture and religion. Tibet can play an important role in promoting relations between China and India," Xiaobo told ANI.