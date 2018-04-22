Tibet can benefit from China's economy if rights are guaranteed, says Dalai Lama

Tibet will remain within the premises of China if the areas recognized by China as being Tibetan areas have the same rights as the former, said spiritual leader, Dalai Lama on Sunday. If the Chinese allow Tibetans to preserve their culture and their language, then they would not have any issues and would even prosper from their economy, said the spiritual leader. Dalai Lama made the comment while delivering a lecture at an educational institution in New Delhi. China took control of Tibet in 1950 in what it called a "peaceful liberation". In March 1959, Dalai Lama, then 23 years old, fled to India along with his followers after a failed uprising against China. Beijing denounces the Dalai Lama as a dangerous separatist who wants an independent Tibet. He denies espousing violence and says he only wants genuine autonomy for his Himalayan homeland.