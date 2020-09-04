Thunderstorm, rain likely in Delhi, parts of UP, Haryana

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would occur over and near Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana during the next two hours (till 4.30 pm), predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

"14:30 hours: Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would occur over and nearby Adampur, Hissar, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Gohana, Jhajjar, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh, Mahendaragarh, Kosali, Sohana, Manesar, Gurugram, Bhiwari, Hodal, Barsana, Deeg, Mathura, Hathras, Agra and isolated places of Delhi during the next 2 hours," IMD tweeted.

Earlier today, IMD had said that moderate thunderstorms with lightning are very likely over the northern parts of the country during the next 12 hours.

"Moderate thunderstorms with lightning very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan during next 12 hours," it said.

Meanwhile, rain lashed parts of the national capital today afternoon. (ANI)

