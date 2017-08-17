Thunderstorm, lightning warning in Odisha's 16 districts

Bhubaneswar, Aug 17 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for 16 districts in Odisha.

The Met office in Bhubaneswar issued the alert for Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Sonepur, Puri, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak and Kalahandi.

Thunderstorm and lightning warning has been issued from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, said a bulletin.

It also said that heavy to very heavy rainfall would occur at several places in the state in the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, several places, mostly in northern and southern parts of the state, received heavy rainfall.

The office of Special Relief Commissioner advised the people to remain indoor due to possibility of lightning strikes.

--IANS

