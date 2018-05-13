Thunderstorm will continue for next 48 to 72 hours: IMD Scientist

After a sudden change in weather in Delhi and surrounded region, Indian Meteorological Department's Scientist Charan Singh informed that according to the forecast weather will be adverse for 2-3 days and the thunderstorm will continue for the next 48 to 72 hours. He said, "There is a circulation of a western disturbance in North West India. We had forecasted that the weather will be adverse for 2-3 days in the entire North-West India. This thunderstorm will continue for the next 48 to 72 hours."