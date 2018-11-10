'Thugs of Hindostan' witnesses huge drop on Day 2

Seems like 'Thugs of Hindostan' starring Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan could not manage to impress audience as the flick saw a huge drop in business on the second day. The multi-starrer film, which became the first Bollywood film to cross the Rs 50 crore mark on day one, failed to maintain the numbers on the second day with minting just Rs 28.25 crore. Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the earnings. "And the DECLINE begins...#ThugsOfHindostan slips on Day 2, facing a fall during #Diwali holidays...Mass belt / single screens are holding better, but the cracks are already showing at plexes...Day 3 [Sat] and Day 4 [Sun] are extremely crucial...#TOH," he wrote. TOH is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel 'Confessions of a Thug' and is about a gang that posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India (then known as Hindustan or Hindostan) during the early 19th century. The film which also stars Fatima Shaikh, Jackie Shroff, Katrina Kaif and Shashank Arora released on November 8.