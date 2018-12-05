'Thugs of Hindostan' all set for China release

Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' is all set to enter Chinese theatres on December 28 this year. Taking to Twitter, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news, writing, "Date finalised... #TOH to release in #China on 28 Dec 2018." He also released the official Chinese poster for the film. The multi-starrer film, which became the first Bollywood film to cross the 50 crore mark on day one, did not garner much appreciation from the Indian critics and ended up receiving poor reviews. The film, which also features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jackie Shroff, Katrina Kaif released in India on November 8.