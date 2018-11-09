'Thugs of Hindostan' creates history, collects Rs 52 cr on day 1

'Thugs of Hindostan' has become the first film in Bollywood to cross the Rs 50 crore mark on day one. The multi-starrer flick, which released on November 8, raked in a whopping Rs 52.25 crore on the opening day, including the Tamil and Telugu-dubbed versions. With it, the action-adventure film - which features Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles has also become the biggest Diwali opener of all time. Moreover, this makes it the biggest opener of 2018, so far. 'Thugs of Hindostan' is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel 'Confessions of a Thug' and is about a gang who posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India (then known as Hindustan or Hindostan) during the early 19th century.