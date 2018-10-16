'Thugs of Hindostan': Big B, Aamir groove to 'Vashmalle'

After treating fans with an exhilarating trailer, the makers of much-anticipated 'Thugs of Hindostan' have unveiled the first song of the movie, titled 'Vashmalle'. High on energy and fun quotient, the one minute and 10 seconds clip features Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan dancing with their group on the ship. 'Thugs of Hindostan' is set in the era of 1975 when the East India Company ruled over India. The movie is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel 'Confessions of a Thug' and is about a gang who posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India (then known as Hindustan or Hindostan) during the early 19th century. The thriller, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, British actor Llyod Owen, Jackie Shroff, and Shashank Arora, is all set to hit the theatres on November 8.