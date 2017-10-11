Throwing Rock Not in Good Taste: Mithali Raj After Attack on Australia Team Bus

The charismatic India captain had earlier declared that the prestigious quadrennial event in 2017 would be her last, however on Monday she hinted at a possible appearance at the 2021 edition in New Zealand too.

New Delhi: Following the recent attack on the Australian cricket team bus in Guwahati last night, Indian Women’s cricket captain Mithali Raj on Wednesday said the attack on the Australian cricket team bus in Guwahati on Tuesday night was not in a good taste.

The statement comes after a rock was allegedly thrown at the Australian team bus as they were on their way back to the team hotel from the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, following their eight-wicket win in the second T20I of the three match series in Guwahati.

“Throwing rock stone is not in a good taste because it is a sport and people should be able to strictly see it likewise and not beyond that,” Raj said.

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Rowdy Fans Throw Rock on AUS Team Bus, Aaron Finch Shares Picture More

Earlier in the day, Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, condemning the incident, insisted that India was still one of the most gracious hosts in world.

However, Rathore said that the cricket team was satisfied with the safety and security arrangements made by the state.

Australian opener Aaron Finch had tweeted a picture of a broken window saying, “Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!!”

The rock, believed to be roughly the size of a cricket ball, was thrown at a window on the right-hand side of the bus, while it was returning from the stadium.

It should be noted that no injuries were caused to any of the players or the support staff.

With inputs from agencies.