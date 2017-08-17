Thrissur Pooram: The Mother Of All Festivals | 101 All The Way In

Roshmin gets an inside look at India’s largest and most beautiful elephant festival.

Shivasundar is the thoroughbred star at Thrissur Pooram - the mother of all festivals in Kerala. Held every year at the temple located at the heart of the city, Thrissur Pooram is a spectacle of light, colour, music, fireworks, and above all, elephants. Join host Roshmin as he gets the once in a lifetime opportunity to follow the star of the show, lead elephant Shivasundar on his journey through the entire festival!

India’s culture, festivals and people can only be truly understood when they are experienced to their fullest. When you don’t just see them, you live them. It’s one thing to see a cultural festival; it’s quite another to experience it up close and personal, warts and all. From meeting (and bathing) the star attraction of Thrissur Pooram’s elephant festival to spending time working in a makeshift brothel at Koovagam, Asia’s largest transgender festival, city boy and party animal Roshmin is on his way to experiece India’s people and culture head first. Not just to see how they live, but to live their lives.

He might love it, he might hate it. He might want nothing more than to get out. But he’s going #AllTheWayIn!

Subscribe to 101 India.



Subscribe to 101 India.

