Three Wrestlers Including Deepak Punia Test Positive for Coronavirus at National Camp in Sonepat

In what is some bad news coming in on Thursday evening, that three wrestlers in the National camp at the Sports Authority of India in Sonepat in Haryana have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Initial reports suggest that World Championship Silver medallist Deepak Punia is among the three who have tested positive. Naveen (65kg) and Krishan (125kg) are the other two wrestlers who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

All three have been moved to a SAI empanelled hospital.

