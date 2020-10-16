Three weightlifters test COVID-19 positive in Aurangabad

Aurangabad, Oct 16 (PTI) Three weightlifters- two from Kerala and one from Andhra Pradesh- who arrived in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra to attend a training session at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) centre, tested coronavirus positive on Friday, an official said.

They have been admitted to a private hospital, director of the centre Virendra Bhandarkar said in a statement.

The SAI's National Centre of Excellence, located in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, had been chosen to host a national training programme in weightlifting and 29 players from across the country were shortlisted for it, he said.

'These players came to Aurangabad on October 10 with a COVID-19 negative report. But as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs), they were quarantined. On the six day of their quarantine today, they underwent RT-PCR tests and three of them tested positive,' Bhandarkar told PTI.

'Of them, two are from Kerala and one is from Andhra Pradesh,' he added.