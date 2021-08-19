Three sniffer dogs serving in Afghanistan among those evacuated by India

Meet Maya, Bobby, and Roobi, three dogs that were serving in Afghanistan. They were brought back by IAF C-17 aircraft that evacuated several Indians stuck in Afghanistan. Here’s everything you need to know about these sniffer dogs:

Three K9 dogs evacuated from Afghanistan

In the midst of Afghanistan’s unrest, three K9 dogs from the Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) returned home. The dogs served the ITBP commandos for three years as a part of the 150-member paramilitary force deployed at the Indian Embassy in Kabul. Additionally, they had the most challenging task of ensuring the safety of officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted at the Indian Embassy. Maya is a Labrador, Bobby, a Doberman and, Roobi is a Malionpois dog. They are a perfect example of professionalism and discipline. However, they will get a new posting after a break from serving in Afghanistan.

Three sniffer dogs Maya, Ruby & Bobby were deployed for security at Indian Embassy in Afghanistan's Kabul, along with 150 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel. The 3 dogs, along with a contingent of 99 commandos of ITBP, landed at the Hindon IAF base in Ghaziabad yesterday pic.twitter.com/YPAaO3Ejrh — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2021

Serving in Afghanistan: The K9 story

The three dogs were trained at ITBP’s National Training Center for Dogs (NTCD) in Banu, Panchkula. According to the officials from ITBP, deployed in 2019 and sniffed terror to guard Indian assets in Kabul while working with “zero errors”. According to the reports, expertise in detecting several improvised explosive devices (IEDs) saved the lives of both Indian officials and Afghani locals on several occasions.

India evacuated its staff from the Indian Embassy in Kabus through an Indian Air Force aircraft between Monday and Tuesday. They landed in Air Force Station, Jamnagar, Gujarat before being brought to New Delhi. They then returned to the Air Force Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad. Additionally, a Super Hercules aircraft C-130J brought back passengers and the three dogs to Delhi from Jamnagar. “The dogs are very happy now that they are back. They seem to be joyful about the fact that they are in familiar territory with known smells, sights, and sounds. They did a wonderful job and made our troops very proud with their dedicated work. We hope they will continue to serve us in their best capacity,” stated an official.

