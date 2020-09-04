



Three-year-old raped in UP More

04 Sep 2020: Three-year-old raped in UP's Lakhimpur; third incident in 20 days

A three-year-old girl, who was missing since Wednesday, was raped and murdered, Uttar Pradesh police said today, reports NDTV.

The harrowing crime happened at Lakhimpur Kheri district, from where two other rapes have been reported since August 14.

The victim's dead body was recovered from a field on Thursday morning and the sexual assault was confirmed in the autopsy report.

Details: Victim's father blamed another villager for the crime

SP Kheri Satyendra Kumar called the crime an inhumane act and has deployed four teams to nab the accused.

The victim's father named Lekhram, a resident of the village, in his complaint. He claimed the child was kidnapped due to an old rivalry. The girl's body was found half-kilometer away from her home.

At the time of the press, no one had been arrested.

Looking back: Not long ago, a teen was raped in same district

Last month, two equally horrendous rapes and murders were reported from the district. A teen, 17-18 years of age, was raped and killed by one Dilshad, whom she knew.

Her body was found near a dried-up pond, not more than 200 meter away from her village.

The girl had gone to fill a scholarship form, didn't return, after which her family approached the police.

Probe: Accused raped and slit victim's throat after argument: Police

A probe revealed that Dilshad followed the victim from the market and tried talking to her. After his advances didn't get him anywhere, the accused raped the victim and slit her throat.

"Apart from the statement of the accused, the conclusion is also based on scientific evidence such as fingerprints, bloodstained clothes and CCTV footage that has confirmed the crime," Kumar had said.

Details: Rape of another minor jolted the district last month

Before that, the rape of a 13-year-old also came to fore from the same district.

The victim was violated and murdered in Isanagar area. Her body was recovered from a sugarcane field. The two accused were arrested and will be charged under the National Security Act (NSA) and other relevant sections, said police earlier.

Naturally, the rise in women-related crimes has earned the state government criticism.

Fact: Dying system, helpless chief minister: Congress targeted CM Adityanath

"Even after so many incidents, the so-called 'strict chief minister' did not decide the responsibility of the top brass of the district. Dying system, helpless chief minister," Ajay Lallu, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, tweeted today, launching a sharp attack on CM Yogi Adityanath.



