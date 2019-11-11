Three months on, train services in Kashmir valley to resume from tomorrow

More than three months after operations were suspended in view of the Centre's decision to scrap special status to J&K and bifurcate the state, train services in the Kashmir Valley will resume on Tuesday, the Northern Railway said.

"After appropriate action and assurance by GRP, J&K regarding the safe operation of train in Kashmir Valley between 10 AM and 3 PM, the Firozpur Division will commence a limited passenger service of running two pair of trains between Srinagar-Baramulla-Srinagar with effect from November 12," an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Trains services were disrupted since August 3. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi )

Last week, Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan directed the Railway authorities to conduct track inspection within three days, followed by a trial run on November 10 and resumption of services from November 11, PTI reported.

Train service from Baramulla in north Kashmir to Banihal in south Kashmir was suspended on August 5. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh came into existence on October 31.

Kashmir valley has been under strict restrictions since August 5, when the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcated it into Union Territories.