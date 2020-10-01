Three Men Allegedly Kidnap, Gang-Rape Minor In MP’s Khargone

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three unidentified persons after being kidnapped from her house in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police told PTI on Wednesday, 30 September.

This comes just a day after the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, due to alleged gang-rape hit national headlines.

According to the news agency, the girl lived with her brother in the village near a agriculture field where they worked as labourers, with the parents living in another village.

Khargone Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chauhan told PTI that three unidentified men came to the field on a two-wheeler and pulled the girl out of the hut, before committing the crime. The brother, the cop said, opposed but was beaten up with a stick.

Crime Against Women, Minors In UP

In a spate of crimes against women being reported, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr late on Tuesday, 29 September. The accused man was arrested on Thursday, the police said.

Meanwhile, in UP's Azamgarh, a case of an eight-year-old girl being allegedly raped by a 20-year-old man has come forward. The girl has been hospitalised, while the accused has been arrested.

