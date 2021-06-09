Three Indian Universities Achieve Top-200 Positions in QS World University Rankings 2022, IISc Bengaluru Ranks 1st in the World for Research

Three Indian Universities have achieved top-200 positions in QS World University Rankings 2022. IISc Bengaluru ranked number 1 in the world for research. QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts has today released the 18th edition of the world’s International University rankings.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ congratulated IIT Bombay for securing 177th position , IIT Delhi for securing 185th rank and IISc Bengaluru for securing 186th position in universities rankings. Meet the Best Universities and Business Schools – From Your Living Room.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal's Tweet

We are equally proud to have a Guru like Hon'ble PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji, who has constantly been thinking about the welfare of our students, faculty staff & all other stakeholders associated with the Indian education sector. (2/3) — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 9, 2021

Shri Pokhriyal said that India is taking a leap in the field of Education & Research and is emerging as a Vishwaguru. We are equally proud to have a Guru like Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi who has constantly been thinking about the welfare of students, faculty staff and all other stakeholders associated with the Indian Education sector, he added.

The Minister further said that the initiatives such as National Education Policy – 2020 and Institute of Eminence are instrumental in ranking our colleges and institutes globally. This can be felt by looking at the university rankings declared by QS & Times Group, he added.