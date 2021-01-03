Three held for molesting 2 women and circulating video in Delhi

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Delhi police have arrested two accused for molesting two ladies in JJ colony area of Wazirpur in the national capital. The police also arrested a person for circulating the video of the incident, an official said on Sunday.

The official said that the police took cognizance of the incident and traced the two persons who molested 2 women and arrested one who circulated the video footage.

DCP North-West Vijayanta Goyal Arya said that a video was reportedly circulating on social media regarding molestation of two ladies by two unknown persons in the JJ colony area of Wazirpur on Sunday.

She said that multiple teams were constituted to trace the victims and the accused.

"The teams were constituted at Bharat Nagar police station. All police teams examined CCTV footage, local intelligence was collected, the local enquiry was initiated at nearby bus stops, Metro Stations, shelter homes and many people were inquired about the victims. Both of the victims were traced after great efforts of the police teams," she said.

"Statements of victims Mother aged around 35 years who is a rag picker and daughter aged around 18 years were recorded. Their medical examination has been conducted whereby they have alleged about having been outraged by 2 unknown persons on an intervening night between December 29 and December 30, 2020," she added.

The police official said that a rape case under the relevant section of IPC was registered.

She said that for tracing the accused persons, suspected persons between the age of 20-30 years were examined by the police teams in which the victims identified the accused persons.

The accused persons have been identified as Sonu (22) from Jahagirpuri, Delhi, Amit (24) of JJ Colony. The person who made the video of the incident namely Ritik ( 18 years) of JJ Colony Wazirpur, Delhi has also been traced and all three have been arrested in the case.

Further investigation is under progress, she said. (ANI)