Three-day disaster relief operation demo organised in Chennai

A three day Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise is being held in Tamil Nadu's Chennai. It started on August 2 and will continue till August 4. The exercise is being coordinated by the Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area (FOTNA) under the Eastern Naval Command. The Tri-Services exercise is being organised under the aegis of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQIDS) for the first time in Chennai with the participation of multi-agencies. The exercise is aimed at refining existing standard operating procedures of all stakeholders in Disaster Relief Operation. As part of the Skill Demo, a Disaster Relief Camp and a Field Hospital has been set up by the Navy, Army and Military Hospital Chennai. Additionally, a ship of the Indian Navy modified into a Hospital Ship was berthed at the Chennai Port Trust. Observers from foreign countries have been invited by the Government of India to witness the Skill Demo.