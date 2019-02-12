Three airports in Andhra Pradesh receive major infrastructure boost

Three airports in Southern state of Andhra Pradesh received major infrastructure boost after Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Suresh Prabhu inaugurated the extension and strengthening of existing runways on Vijayawada and Rajahmundry airports and laid foundation stone for Linear Expansion of Terminal Building at the Vishakhapatnam airport in New Delhi on Tuesday. The Civil Aviation Minister announced the extension of the runway at the Rajahmundry Airport from 1750m to 3165m to meet the growing air traffic demands and to facilitate the operations of A-321 type of Aircraft at an estimated cost of Rs 182 crore. The runway at Vijaywada airport, similarly, is being extended from 2286m to 3360m at a cost of Rs 145 crores. The airport will now be able to facilitate operations of wide-bodied aircrafts. The expansion of existing terminal area from 19800sq meter to 29050 sq meter of the Vishakhapatnam airport at a cost of Rs 60 crore has also been announced keeping in view the exponential growth of passenger movement. The ceremony took place in the capital in presence of Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, former Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and other dignitaries of Airports Authority of India including AAI Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra. Dignataries and public from Vijaywada, Rajahmundry and Vishakhapatnam joined the ceremony through live video conference.