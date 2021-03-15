Thousands Take to Streets to Demand Waseem Rizvi’s Arrest Over His SC Plea to Remove 26 Quranic Verses

Lucknow: A petition by Waseem Rizvi, former chairperson of Shia Waqf Board, in the Supreme Court for removal of 26 verses from the Holy Quran has angered millions of Muslims from both Shia and Sunni sects across the country.

A protest against Rizvi was held in Lucknow on Sunday where protestors demanded his immediate arrest. A memorandum was also handed over to district administration.

Renowned Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad, who also led a protest against Waseem Rizvi, said, âWaseem Rizvi is an enemy of Islam and Quran and a social boycott of him is declared. He is also being declared a terrorist.â

Sunni clerics were also part of the protest along with Maulana Kalbe Jawad. More than a dozen Shia-Sunni clerics were present, including Maulana Salman Nadvi, Imam Fazlur Rahman of the famous Teele Wali mosque and senior Supreme Court lawyer Mehmood Pracha.

âA joint protest rally would be organised by Shia and Sunni on March 19 after the prayers at the Jama Masjid in Delhi and against the anti-national forces against Wasim Rizvi. We will also demand from the Government of India and the Supreme Court to arrest Rizvi as soon as possible for promoting terrorism and spreading unrest. It will also be demanded from the Supreme Court to dismiss the petition of Wasim Rizvi and to impose a heavy fine on him,â said Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad at the protest rally.

Maulana Kalbe Jawad appealed to people to reach Jama Masjid in Delhi on March 19 and participate in the protest. Clerics accused Rizvi of spreading chaos and terrorism and stealing Waqf properties.

âThis time he has attacked the sanctity of Quran and is talking about removing verses from it. A Muslim can never make this demand. That is why the Government of India should arrest him immediately and punish him severely. If he is not arrested, then we will assume that the government is also in his support,â said clerics.

Meanwhile a video of Rizviâs brother surfaced online in which he can be heard saying that the family members have nothing to do with he has said and that he has lost his mental balance.