Thousands to observe International Yoga Day at Washington Monument: Indian Envoy

As practicing Yoga across the world is gaining momentum, thousands of people have registered to observe International Yoga Day, informed Indian Ambassador to US Vardhan Shringla International Day of Yoga. While speaking to ANI, Indian Ambassador to US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, "I believe so far about 3,000 people have registered to be present on June 21 at International Day of Yoga. We expect that Washington Memorial area will be full of Yoga enthusiasts. I think there will be a good level of participation." Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India.