Thousands gather in Karnataka to attend the Jain 'Maha Kumbh'

Thousands of devotees from across the globe gathered to witness visual spectacle of the grand anointing ceremony of Jain Lord Bahubali began in India. Also known as 'Jain Maha Kumbh', the festival is an integral part of the ancient Jain tradition. It is for the first time that the celebrations will be held for nine days. After every 12 years devotees gather for veneration ceremony, known as 'Mahamastakabhisheka' (mega head anointment) followed by a series of traditional rituals. The soul and the essence of the festival to commemorate peace and tranquillity among the innumerable faiths espoused in India.