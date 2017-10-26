Our thoughts are on winning FIFA U-17 trophy now: England captain Latibeaudiere

Kolkata, Oct 26 (IANS) England U-17 team skipper Joel Latibeaudiere has his eyes trained on winning the FIFA U-17 World Cup after the Young Lions brushed Brazil aside by a 3-1 scoreline in the semi-final.

"The thought has always been to get to where we are now, and hopefully, win the trophy," Latibeaudiere said at the mixed zone here.

Liverpool's Rhian Brewster struck a brace in the first half (10th and 39th minutes) before finding the net again in the 77th minute in the thrilling and fast last-four clash, that saw an attendance of nearly 64,000 spectators on Wednesday.

Three-time champions Brazil's only goal came from Wesley (21st) and they would now take on Mali in a clash for the third place, hours before the final.

England have already claimed FIFA U-20 World Cup title and a UEFA European U-19 Championship crown this year.

On Wednesday, England's U-17 side took another step to becoming world champions at their level.

"The U-20's did it and that's just motivation for us. It just shows where English football has got to now and it's just great for English football, in general. To be in the final is just joy, happiness. It's just a great feeling," the captain said.

On Brewster, Latibeaudiere said: "Rhian is a big character, on and off the pitch. He's very motivational, he gets the team going with his goals and all his other attributes," the defender said.

"Off the pitch, he's very motivational in helping out and talking to the team. He's a leader within himself, so when he scores the three goals, we're all happy. We know that we've got a trusted No9, who can win us games like he has done against USA and against Brazil today."

England will take on Spain on Saturday in the summit clash in a repeat of the European U-17 Championships earlier this year. Spain won 4-1 on penalties against Mali after the two teams were locked 2-2 in regulation time.

