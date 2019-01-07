We thought we could beat India in Australia: 'Disappointed' Tim Paine on series loss

In a historic first, India won a test series in Australia. As the final test match in Sydney went to draw due to rain, India claimed the series 2-1. Australian captain Tim Paine, while highlighting on the loss, said his team thought they could beat India in Australia before the start of series. However, he felt the Adelaide test was the "turning point" in the test series. Paine said his team made many mistakes in the first test match, which made India won by 31 runs.