Those who questioned Jan Dhan Yojana got to know its importance on Nov 08, 2016: Vice President Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu speaking at a conference organised by the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog mocked those who doubted the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana. Speaking at the event, Vice President Naidu said, "Those skeptical people said that what will people do with banks when they don't have money got to know the importance of it on November 08, 2016 (demonetisation). Everybody then turned to their cooks and gardeners to ask if they could keep their money their banks. Bank account is also empowerment."